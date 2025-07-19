Machinery shop burgled in Shahaganj; valuables worth Rs 1.06 lakh stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Unidentified thieves broke into a machinery motors shop in Shahaganj late Wednesday night and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 1.06 lakh.

The stolen items include Rs 30,000 in cash, a laptop, hard disk, electric motors, silver coins, a silver elephant idol, and other valuables. Shop owner Sagar Agrawal lodged a complaint at the City Chowk police station, following which a case was registered. Police have launched an investigation.