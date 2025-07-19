Machinery shop burgled in Shahaganj; valuables worth Rs 1.06 lakh stolen
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 19, 2025 00:00 IST2025-07-19T00:00:08+5:302025-07-19T00:00:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Unidentified thieves broke into a machinery motors shop in Shahaganj late Wednesday night and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 1.06 lakh.
The stolen items include Rs 30,000 in cash, a laptop, hard disk, electric motors, silver coins, a silver elephant idol, and other valuables. Shop owner Sagar Agrawal lodged a complaint at the City Chowk police station, following which a case was registered. Police have launched an investigation.