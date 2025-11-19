MACT directs to pay compensation of Rs 17.49 L to family of deceased

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member M S Agarwal ordered the truck driver, owner and insurance company to pay Rs 17.49 lakh to the kith and kin of Pundalik Kaduba Susar (Mandana, Sillod), who was killed in a two-wheeler and car accident.

The compensation will be paid along with 7 per cent interest from the date of filing the claim.

According to details, Pundalik Susar and his wife were coming from Mandana to Sillod on a two-wheeler (no. MH-20-FF 2310) on November 16, 2021, when the truck driver (no RJ-32. GC 6115) negligently drove the truck and hit the two-wheeler from behind, causing Pundalik to suffer serious injuries and die accidentally.

His wife Shobha Susar was injured in this. After Suresh Thakuba Susar filed a complaint about this accident at Sillod police station, a case was registered against the truck driver.

Box

Claim filed by family

Pundalik Susar's family members, wife Shobha, sons Purushottam and Gajanan, filed a claim for compensation against the truck driver, owner and insurance company in the MACT through adv. K S Tandulje.

Adv. Tandulje argued on behalf of the applicant that the deceased was the sole breadwinner of the family. The family was depended on his income. The deceased was 50 years old at the time of the accident. After the hearing arguments, the tribunal approved the claim with costs and gave the above orders. Adv Tandulje was assisted by adv Amol Ghuge and adv Nitin Dabhade.