MACT grants compensation of Rs 97 lakh to dependents of deceased CRPF jawan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member Rajesh D. Patil has ordered payment of ₹97 lakh as compensation to the family members of Babasaheb Bhausaheb Sonawane (38), a CRPF jawan from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who died in a road accident involving a two-wheeler and a pickup truck.

What was the incident?

On October 3, 2019, Babasaheb Sonawane was travelling on his motorcycle (MH-03-BD-9842) along the Kannad–Chalisgaon Road. Near Andhaner village, a pickup truck (MH-16-E-5489) coming from the opposite direction collided with him head-on. Sonawane sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. A case was registered at the Kannad Police Station.

His family, through Adv Sunil K. Hiwale, filed a compensation claim. Sonawane was serving as a CRPF jawan, and his entire family was dependent on his income. Advocate Hiwale argued before the tribunal that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the pickup driver. The claim was filed against driver Shaikh Kaleem, vehicle owner Nirdosh Rathod, and The New India Assurance Company.

After the hearing, the tribunal ordered that Sonawane’s legal heirs be paid ₹97,63,385 along with 6 per cent interest as compensation.