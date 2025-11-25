Maggots found in meals served to trainees at Walmi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed after maggots were found in the food served to resident trainees at the Water and Land Management Institute (Walmi), an autonomous institution located on Paithan Road.

After this occurred for two to three consecutive days, the trainees lodged a complaint with the director general of Walmi. However, according to sources, no action has been taken against the contractor despite the complaint. The institute provides training to officers and employees working in various departments such as water resources and water conservation, as well as to farmer members of Water User Associations. These are residential training programmes of varying durations. Trainees are provided tea, breakfast, and two meals a day.

The canteen contract was handed over to a new contractor from November 1. Since the new contractor took charge, trainees have reportedly been complaining about the quality of the food. A few days ago, maggots were found in the meals for two to three consecutive days. Trainees submitted photographs and video clips of the contaminated food along with a formal complaint to the Walmi management.

Following this, director general Sunil Kushire instructed executive engineer S C Kopgate to conduct an inquiry. A notice was served to the contractor, who verbally claimed that the maggots must have fallen from the kitchen chimney. Sources say Walmi accepted this explanation and no further action was taken.

Notice Issued to Contractor

Kopgate said, “Following the complaint about maggots found in the trainees’ food at Walmi, a show-cause notice has been issued to the canteen contractor on the instructions of the director general.”