MAGIC and Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust sign MoU to promote entrepreneurship

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on December 14. Under the agreement, the two organizations will work together to promote and empower young entrepreneurs in the region, said Nitasha Agarwal, trust director (operations) and Magic director Maithili Tambolikar.

Speaking on the occasion, Tambolikar said, under the MoU, the two organizations will work together to create young entrepreneurs in Aurangabad through the youth entrepreneurship development project, and a joint awareness campaign will be launched to guide entrepreneurs in the incubation process.

Giving more information, Agarwal said that the BYST works to enable Indian youths to transform their business ideas into profitable ventures, enabling them recognition at the national level with the support of mentors. The cluster in Aurangabad and Wardha are working in collaboration with the Bajaj Group's CSR fund, which has provided a platform for more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and more than Rs 54 crore through nationalized banks, said Sachin Joshi, head of the project. Girish Kaduskar, Sarang Chauthe, Jignesh Shastrakar, Kshitij Chaudhary, Yogesh Tawde and Prachi Shirodkar were present on the occasion.

Magic signs 46 MoU till date

Magic has so far signed MoUs with 46 reputed organizations across the country including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere, Deogiri Electronic Cluster Aurangabad, MIT College, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Amhi Udyogini and Deasra Foundation, Pune.