MAGIC gears up to celebrate Startup India Innovation Week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has geared up to celebrate National Startup Day and Innovation Week from January 10 to 16. To aim is to spotlight and support the thriving Indian startup ecosystem.

MAGIC announced different activities throughout the week's celebration, including LearnNext Workshop, Interview Series and Round Table Seminars.

On the first day on January 10, MAGIC Learn Next hosting a seminar on 'Finance in Startups' at the MAGIC office. Deputy General Manager of SIDBI Bank Manoj Sahyogi, will guide the startups through the intricacies of financial management.

A webinar on 'Managing Funds for Startups' will be organised at Tata Technology MAGIC Innovation Hub – TMIH @ ICONN23 on January 11. Renowned CA Shamik Ukil will be the guiding force for this session, conducted in collaboration with Saraswati Bhuvan College of Science.

‘My Skill My Business’ will be conducted at ITI Institute, Phulambri. MAGIC Director Prasad Kokil, will interact with the students of Government ITI College. MAGICx Interview Series, 'Startup Meet,' round table conference on the 'Future of Incubation Ecosystem in Marathwada' will also be conducted in the week.