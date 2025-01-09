MAGIC hosts Startup Innovation Week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to bolster the startup ecosystem and celebrate National Startup Day, MAGIC (Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council) is set to host a series of events as part of the Startup India Innovation Week from January 10 to 16.

This initiative, organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this week-long event will take place across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the Marathwada region, targeting engineering students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

MAGIC’s director Ritesh Mishra, emphasized that this week-long celebration will bring together key figures from the startup ecosystem to inspire and nurture innovation. For the past two years, MAGIC has been actively participating in this national initiative, contributing to the growth of the region's entrepreneurial landscape.

The week will feature a variety of events, including workshops, training sessions, mentorship programs, and discussions on entrepreneurship. Key events include the “MAGIC Head-Onn Workshop” on January 10, led by Prasad Kokil at Shri Shivaji Polytechnic Institute in Parbhani, focusing on entrepreneurship as a career. On January 11, a session on “Creativity and Innovation in New Projects” will take place in Nanded. MAGIC will also launch the GENESIS Initiative on January 12 at Devgiri Government ITI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A highlight of the week is the “Hero for Startups Roadshow” on January 13, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. Additionally, MAGIC’s Interview Series will take place on January 14 at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, followed by an online session titled “Basics of Legal Aspects for Startups” on January 15. The event will conclude with a panel discussion on January 16, offering insights into entrepreneurship. These initiatives aim to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in India’s growing startup ecosystem.