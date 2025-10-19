Magic incubated startup ‘Millets Now’ wins UN FAO startup innovation award 2025

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Agrozee Pvt. Ltd.’s Alhiyanagar-based startup Millets Now won the Startup Innovation Award 2025 from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) at the World Food Forum in Rome on October 15.

Chosen from over 1,500 startups across 102 countries, Millets Now impressed the FAO with its work in nutritional enhancement, revival of traditional grains, and sustainable food systems putting India’s contribution to global food security in the spotlight. The startup develops nutritious, affordable, and climate-resilient products using Indian millets like ragi, barnyard millet, jowar, and bajra. It also empowers rural women by providing training and integrating them into the agricultural value chain. Co-founder Mahesh Londhe said, “This award honors the hard work of our team and the rural communities we work with. It motivates us to continue innovating and delivering sustainable nutritional solutions while celebrating farmers preserving India’s millet heritage.” Incubated at Magic (Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council) for the past two years, Millets Now benefited from mentorship, industry links, and technical support, which accelerated its growth. The FAO Startup Innovation Award recognizes young entrepreneurs worldwide who use innovation to build sustainable and resilient food systems. For Millets Now, this global recognition marks a major milestone in its mission to create a healthier, equitable, and sustainable food ecosystem.