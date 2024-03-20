MAGIC incubator joins India's massive startup conclave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: India's biggest startup event, the three-day Startup Conclave, kicked off at the Bharat Mandapam. Among participants is the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (Magic) incubator, providing details on its resources for startups.

The focus of the conclave is connecting startups with investors, corporations, and researchers. Industry and commerce secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh addressed the event's growth. Since the 2016 startup India initiative, India's startup scene has exploded, boasting over 1,00,000 startups and ranking third globally. Notably, more than half reside in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The Bharat Mandapam features dedicated areas for sectors like AI, FinTech, and AgriTech. Over 2,000 startups, 30,000 aspiring entrepreneurs, and thousands of investors are participating alongside 50,000 professionals, ten incubators, and delegations from ten countries. Themed ‘India Innovates,’ this mega-event is the first to unite India's entire startup ecosystem. It offers mentorship, pitches, leader discussions, workshops, and events for future entrepreneurs. On March 20, Future Entrepreneur Day will see 5,000 attendees, selected by universities and incubators, focus on nurturing entrepreneurial ideas.