MAGIC to host session with Dr Uday Nirgudkar on India’s Startup Growth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and the Marathwada Chamber of Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) will jointly host an interactive session titled “Startups for Viksit Bharat” on Friday. The event will take place from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at Bajaj Bhavan, CMIA, Railway Station MIDC. Journalist, author, and thought leader Dr. Uday Nirgudkar will lead the session, focusing on how entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation can drive India’s transformation into a developed nation. According to MAGIC officials, the session aims to inspire young entrepreneurs and professionals by exploring the themes of leadership, purpose, and innovation as the pillars of sustainable growth. The program is open to startup founders, students, investors, and industry professionals seeking fresh perspectives on responsible and value-based entrepreneurship.