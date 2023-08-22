Magic's participation in G-20 digital innovation alliance conference in Bengaluru

Enables 3 startups to showcase innovations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The G20-DIA Digital Innovation Forum took place in Bengaluru alongside the fourth meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) under the G20 framework. As part of the conference, a three-day startup exhibition was organized, providing a platform for innovation.

Magic played a significant role in the G-20- DIA conference by facilitating the participation of three startups in the exhibition. This opportunity allowed these startups to showcase their innovative solutions in the sector. The conference brought together global experts, digital leaders, and delegates from G20 nations. Key themes of discussion included digital public infrastructure (DPI), security in the digital economy, and digital skilling. The startups featured in the exhibition with the support of Magic were Advait Educare Pvt Ltd, Adwarlo Pvt Ltd, and Fireball Extinguisher Pvt Ltd. Government officials and representatives from various organizations explored the startup sector, recognizing its importance.

What are the three startups

The startups supported by Magic included Advait Education Pvt Ltd's BabyCloud, an application focused on nurturing and assessing children's well-being. It offers age-specific content for children aged 0-8 years. Udharlo Pvt Ltd empowers micro, small, and medium enterprises by providing a digital B2B marketplace connecting buyers, sellers, and lenders. Fireball Extinguisher Pvt Ltd offers a compact and cost-effective fire-fighting solution that works in conjunction with other fire retardant equipment.