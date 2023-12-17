Maha Marathon highlight second part

Participation of school students

The students of many schools participated in the Maha Marathon. The names of the schools are as follows;

Kalawati Chavan Primary School, Riverdale High School, Kids Capital English School, Saint Meera School, St. John's School, St. Lawrence School, Al Huda Urdu School, The World School, St. Lawrence Semi Medium School, New Radiant English School, National English Skill of Rashtriya Charitable Trust, V R Scholarden School, Siddharth International School, Deogiri Global Academy, Indobrance Pre School, Samata Darshan Primary School.

Running for cancer awareness

Parag Ligde (a young man who has successfully battled cancer), his father Shrinivas Ligde and his mother Vaishali Ligde, completed a 5 km Maha Marathon.

He spread awareness about cancer through a board while running. Through the placard, he gave the message that 'Cancer can be cured if treated early', 'Zindagi Ki Daud Mein Raho Cancer Se Do Kadam Aage, India Ko Jitana Hai, Cancer Ko Harana Hai'.

70-yr-old woman ran with youths

Kamal Bhagwan Kharat, a 70-year-old woman from N-9, successfully completed the 5 km Maha Marathon. A lot of enthusiasm was seen in her while running with the youths. This also gave the youth the energy to run.