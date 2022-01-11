Maha Metro to prepare DPR of Metro rail, flyover from Shendra MIDC to Waluj

- Comprehensive Mobility Plan of city proposed

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has engaged Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) to prepare the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) of the city and a combined detailed project report (DPR) of Metro Rail and Flyover from Shendra MIDC to Waluj. ASCDCL will soon be issuing a work order to Maha Metro.

The union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad has held a discussion with the officials of ASCDCL, Maha Metro and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Subhedari Guest House, on Tuesday. During the meeting Dr Karad instructed ASCDCL to prepare the CMP as well as the combined DPR.

Subsequently to discuss on funding for the project, Dr Karad will facilitate meetings with union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadakari, union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri, state's Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde and Industry minister Subhash Desai along with Aurangabad MP, Syed Imtiyaz Jaleel, who had written a letter to union transport minister for thorough flyover on Jalna Road.

Presentation by Maha Metro

The Maha Metro officials gave a presentation to the minister and others highlighting the Metro Rail projects implemented in Nagpur, Pune and Nashik. Maha Metro is a joint venture of the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Maharashtra (GoM). Through presentation, they briefed upon about various metro rail models, funding models and the requirement of funds for the project as per the characteristics of the city.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and ASCDCL chief executive officer A K Pandey, AMC city engineer S D Panzade, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, ASCDCL additional CEO Arun Shinde, deputy CEO Pushkal Shivam, assistant project manager Sneha Bakshi, Maha Metro senior additional general manager Vikas Nagulkar and assistant manager Saket Kelkar were present during the presentation. Dr Karad also spoke to NHAI's superintending engineer B D Theng and Director of Projects (Maha Metro) Mahesh Kumar Agrawal on phone.

CMP-DPR in 8 to 9 months

Pandey underlined that the ASCDCL will be issuing a work order to Maha Metro to prepare the CMP and the combined DPR for Metro Rail and flyover from Shendra DMIC to Waluj. The task will be completed in eight to nine months. It will set clear milestones for the implementation of the ambitious project. Later on, the different ministries in the Central and the State Governments will be approached for funding and decide the way forward, stressed the ASCDCL CEO.