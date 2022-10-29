Maha Metro to present DPR of double-decker flyover valuing Rs 6800 crore

The detailed project report (DPR) of constructing one single (double-decker or two-storeyed) flyover stretched from Chikalthana to Waluj for the vehicles and the metro train is nearing completion. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,800 crore which includes Rs 3,600 crore for the flyover and Rs 3,200 crore to develop infrastructure to operate the metro train. The presentation of the rough DPR has been scheduled to be made before the union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, at the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters, on Monday.

It may be noted that due to the growing rush of traffic and frequent congestion of vehicles on Jalna Road, there was a long pending demand to have one single flyover in the city for the past many years. The DPR of a 25 km long two-storeyed flyover with metro train infrastructure is on verge of finalisation. The ASCDCL had assigned the responsibility of preparing the DPR to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro). The company, reviewing the rapid expansion of the city, made the DPR. It may be noted that the vehicles will run through the flyover while the second storey will have a metro train service. The DPR is expected to be finalised by November. The land required to implement the project will be reserved and then acquired as per the City Development Plan. It may be noted that even after finalising the DPR, the agencies concerned will have to resolve major or core issues. For instance, a no-objection certificate (NoC) will have to be obtained from the union Ministry of Defence to construct the double-decker flyover which will be passing through the Cantonment Area.

According to sources, “The presentation of rough DPR will be made before Karad and Chaudhari on October 31. Their suggestions made in the meeting will be welcomed and the final draft will be made with the corrections and recommendations suggested by them.”