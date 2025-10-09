Maha National Law University’s convocation ceremony on Oct 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 4th convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) will be conducted in its premises, at 11 am on October 18. The students of BA-LLB (Hons), LLM and LL D batches of the academic year 2020-25 will receive the degree in the ceremony.

Judge of the Supreme Court (SC) Justice Vikram Nath, SC Judge and Chancellor of the University Justice Prasanna Varale, former Judge of the SC Justice Abhay S Oak, Judge the Bombay High Court Justice Chandrashekhar, Former Judge of the Bombay HC and member of the Executive Council Ravindra V Ghuge, judge of the Bombay HC Justice Santosh G Chapalgaonkar and others will grace the event.

Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Bindu S. Ronald and other distinguished officers of the University will also grace the programme.