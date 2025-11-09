Maha TET aspirants asked not to believe in rumour & misleading information

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) asked the aspirants of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET)- 2025 not to believe in the wrong and misleading information and rumours given through social media channels, social platforms regarding the examination.

It may be noted that the Council will conduct the Maha TET on November 23. There is a rumour about the postponement of the test on social media. This created confusion among the aspirants of the State. Considering this, the MSCE issued a communication informing that the process of holding the Maha TET is underway and official information regarding the examination-related proceedings is given from time to time on the Council’s website.

“ It should be taken seriously that the candidates will be fully responsible for any loss caused by believing in any wrong and misleading rumours,” it was mentioned in the communication.

Box

Centres allotted for non-Marathi medium candidates

The candidates of non-Marathi medium will also take the TET next after 15 days. However, their strength is not sufficient. Taking this into account, candidates from Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Gujarati mediums in the State are being made available to all concerned students. The MSCET appealed to all the concerned candidates to take note of this. The candidates of these four languages were allotted centres in language-wise eight districts of the State.