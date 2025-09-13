Maha TET likely to be held in Nov

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination is planning to hold the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET) in the offline mode in the last week of November.

It may be noted that this is mandatory for candidates to pass the TET for appointment as teaching staff in all managements, all examination boards, all medium aided, unaided, permanent unaided, primary and secondary schools in the State. The Council started preparing to conduct the test in the state.

Moreover, as per the Supreme Court directives, in-service teachers should qualify the test.

Those who are in the teaching service but could not qualify the TET, may lose their jobs. These candidates will be given an opportunity to clear the test.

Hundreds of in-service teachers will have a good opportunity to appear for the examination and save their jobs.

The Council is planning to conduct the TET examination in the State on November 23. Preparations are underway for the same and the complete schedule for the examination will be announced in the coming days.

All preparations have to start at least two months in advance to take the examination. This period is given for all the processes of releasing the notification, the registration process, preparing the question paper and distributing the admit card.