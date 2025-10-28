Maha TET to be held on Nov 23

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2025 will be arranged at 37 centres in the district on November 23 (Sunday).

A total of 24,385 candidates will appear for the test in two sessions. District Collector Deelip Swami today directed that adequate facilities should be provided to the candidates at all the examination centres.

He issued instructions for providing the necessary security and other arrangements ready at the examination centres. A meeting was held at the District Collector's Office today in connection with the preparations for the Maha TET 2025.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Deputy District Collector Sangita Rathod, Education Officer (Primary) Jayashree Chavan, Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar, Education Officer (Planning) Arun Shinde, Lecturer of District Education Training Institute Sujata Bhalerao, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Bhagirathi Pawar, Education Extension Officer Ramnath Thore and other officers and employees were present.

The examination will be held on November 23. Arrangements have been made at 37 centres in the district for this. The morning session will be conducted in two sessions. The time of the morning session is from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 11,134 candidates will appear in the morning session and 13,251 candidates will take the examination in the afternoon session.

The candidates can take the eligibility test in four media. A total of nine zones were created for the planning of the test. It was informed that a total of 43 centre directors will conduct both sessions. District Collector Swami said that the examination should be organised in a peaceful and safe environment.

“The instructions given for this should be followed. Security and facilities should be made available. The examinees should be given sufficient and correct address of the examination centre on the admit card and care should be taken to ensure that the candidates do not face any inconvenience,” he added.