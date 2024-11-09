Maha Vikas Aghadi is hope of Maharashtra: Dasauni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress chief spokesperson Garima Dasauni pointed out the failure of the BJP-led state government in providing safety and security to women as well as providing relief to youths, farmers and others in Maharashtra.

While addressing the media persons this morning at Gandhi Bhavan (Shahgunj) Dasauni cited a few heinous incidents and crimes that had taken place in Maharashtra and alleged that the government has failed to prevent crime against women. The Maharashtra State Commission for Women also failed to conduct hearings and provide relief to the victim women.

“ The BJP-led government has ditched the common man. It has been burdened by levying GST on everything. The spiralling prices of essential commodities have gone out of control. The youths are still waiting for jobs. Farmers have become debt-ridden due to low MSP. In this scenario, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), assures of providing relief to the people,” said Dasauni reasoning the alliance of Congress with others under MVA.

“MVA is committed to the protection of the Constitution and the Reservation. The Congress leader MP Rahul Gandhi has already announced ‘five’ guarantees for the welfare of the people. They are not a mere election gimmick, but a thoughtful well-researched plan. The MVA government on coming to power will implement the Mahalaxmi Yojana providing aid of Rs 3,000 per month per woman and free bus service; conduct a caste-based Census and remove 50 per cent capping on the reservation limit; provide family security facilitating health insurance coverup to Rs 25 lakh to the family with free medicine; empower depressed farmers by waiving off their loans upto Rs 3 lakh and granting an allowance of Rs 50,000 to those repaying debts regularly; and encourage youths to come out of their depression through granting of an allowance of Rs 4,000 per month to jobless.”

The Congress candidate from Aurangabad East assembly, Lahuji Shewale, city president Shaikh Yusuf, Dr Pawan Dongre, Intuc’s Shaikh Athar, Youth Congress president Sagar Nagare and others were also present on the occasion.