‘MahaDBT' portal launched after a month-long hiatus

Post matric scholarship : Extension of online application till January 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Finally, after a month-long hiatus, the MahaDBT portal for post-matric scholarship has started and the social welfare department has extended the deadline till January 25 for filling the online application. Therefore, there is an atmosphere of satisfaction among colleges and students.

Meanwhile, Aadhaar card verification was not going on due to a malfunction in the UID portal, which is linked to the MahaDBT portal. Due to this, the service of the MahaDBT portal was disrupted. Sources in the social welfare department said that now both the portals, which are linked to each other, have become smooth, filling online scholarship applications has become easier.

The portal was launched from October 11 to fill new and renewed online applications for Government of India post-matric scholarships for the academic year 2023-24. The deadline for filling the online application was given till November 30. However, this portal was closed before the deadline.

Therefore, the students of eleventh, twelfth and traditional degree courses and professional courses of scheduled castes, VJNT, other backward classes, special backward classes rushed to cyber cafes and other places to fill the application form. But the portal was not opening. Therefore, many could not fill the applications within the deadline.

Students need to speed up

So far, out of the online applications filled by the students on the college login, 9,464 applications from scheduled caste, 4,500 from OBC category, 7,000 from VJNT and around 80 to 90 from special backward category. Meanwhile, last year, 67,254 students were distributed scholarships in the district. Compared to this, students need to speed up to fill the online application.