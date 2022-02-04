Mahagami to pay tribute to Birju Maharaj

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

A 2-day music and dance tribute is arranged at Mahagami Gurukul on February 5-6 to mark the birth anniversary of Padmavibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj. Mahagami along with MGM will pay homage to Pt Birju Maharaj by organizing 4 free workshops of Mahagami director Parvati Dutta on February 5. The Kathak and Odyssey workshop will be organised free for students and artists at 3 pm. A musical and dancing tribute programme will be held by artists and students at 10.30 am.