Mahajyoti scheme to train youths in welding, CNC operation and more

Housing minister Atul Save: Inauguration of Weld Tech Fair 2023 at MAC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save, state housing minister, inaugurated the two-day 'Weld Tech Fair 2023' at MAC Waluj on Friday and emphasized the need for skilled manpower and new technology in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's welding sector. He stressed that such exhibitions boost manufacturing and trade.

MAC president Munish Sharma inaugurated the fair. Save, sharing his entrepreneurial journey, revealed his close association with welding and how it laid the foundation for his industry. Highlighting the 'Mahajyoti' scheme undertaken by the OBC welfare ministry, he advocated for establishing a modern training centre at MAC. This centre, he envisioned, would train economically disadvantaged Marathwada youths in employment-oriented courses like welding, CNC operation, and quality inspection, empowering them for employment and industry creation, he said.

Save urged immediate action on setting up the training centre under the Mahajyoti scheme. He expressed pride in MAC's ten-year journey and lauded its updated training institute and common facility center functioning in his region. This initiative holds immense potential in equipping Marathwada's youth with valuable skills, paving the way for their professional success and contributing to the region's industrial growth.

Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association president Jayaraj Patil, CMIA president Dushyant Patil, MAC managing director Jayant Padalkar, IIMM president Sushant Pathare, Thane Janata cooperative bank manager Sumit Joshi, centre head Sudarshan Dharurkar, general manager Rajendra Mudkhedkar and others were present.

Participation of 15 industry groups

About 15 different industry groups have exhibited their equipment and technology. The event has been organized in association with Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), MAC, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and Industrial Suppliers Association (ISA). The exhibition promotes the modern technology in the field of welding as well as promoting the industrial world of the district.