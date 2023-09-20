Mahalakshmi to arrive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today

Shopping for Mahalaxmi in full spree

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the arrival of Lord Ganesha on Tuesday, the city is now preparing to welcome Mahalakshmi on Thursday. Devotees have started preparations to welcome the goddess, and markets are teeming with shoppers buying Mahalakshmi masks, sarees, and other puja materials.

Mahalakshmi masks are available in a variety of price ranges, from Rs 3000 to Rs 1 lakh. Some people buy new masks every year, especially after the son in the house is married. Others buy new masks if their old masks are damaged.

Iron and steel makhars are also popular, as are new sarees for the Jyeshtha and Kanishtha. Saree showrooms are also seeing a surge in customers ahead of the Mahalakshmi festival. In addition to decorative materials, electric lighting, and puja materials, people are also placing orders for ready-made Naivedyam for Mahalakshmi.

Mahalakshmi invocation, worship, and immersion time

-Mahalakshmi will arrive on Thursday. Saptami starts after 2.35 pm on Anuradha Nakshatra on this day. However, since Anuradha Nakshatra is up to 3.35 pm, Mahalakshmi Awahan should be done between 6.12 am and 3.35 pm.

- On Friday, Mahalakshmi is always worshiped in Jyeshtha Nakshatra of Budha and Jyeshta Nakshatra is till 3.35 pm. Those who have morning pooja and Mahanaivedya should do so within 3.35 pm. Ashtami Tithi starts after 3.36 pm.

- Saturday is the immersion day. On that day till 2.56 pm is the Mool Nakshatra. Navami Tithi starts after 12.18 pm. Praveen Kulkarni Guruji informed that Mahalakshmi should be moved a little from the original place and put back in the original place by chanting mantra 3 times by putting Akshata in the morning.