Mahamastak abhishek at Mangitungi from June 15

Thousands of devotees from all over the country to be present

Aurangabad, June 12:

The Mahamastak Abhishek of the world's tallest idol of the first Tirthankar Lord Rishabhdev will be held daily from June 15 between 7.00 am to 11 pm at Mangitungi in Nashik district. The idol is located at an altitude of about 2500 feet above sea level. The statue is inscribed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

General secretary of Bhagwan Rishabhdev 108 Murti Nirman Samiti Sanjay Papadiwal said Prime minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other dignitaries have been invited for this festival. The abhishek will be held between June 15-30. All the devotees from Aurangabad and surrounding areas will go to Mangitungi by buses that have been arranged from various parts of the city daily.

There will also be Vidhan, Pujan at Rishabhdevpuram Mangitungi followed by cultural programmes. Free meals and accommodation will be provided by the committee for the devotees. The mahotsav will be broadcast worldwide through Paras Channel and other channels.