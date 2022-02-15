Mahametro to prepare DPR of metro, Waluj to Shendra flyover

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for single flyover and Metro from Shendra MIDC to Waluj. Final discussions were held with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard. Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey clarified that the DPR will be prepared by the 'Mahametro' company affiliated to the Central and State governments.

A meeting was held four days ago under the chairmanship of union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in the presence of union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad regarding the flyover. The meeting discussed the preparation of DPR from Chikalthana to Waluj. Aurangabad Smart City has already hired the metro company to prepare the DPR. The highway authority will not prepare the DPR. Giving more information in this regard, Pandey said that the DPR of the flyover will be prepared by Mahametro company. In a meeting, it was decided to make the DPR through the NHAI, but we told the officials that Mahametro has already started the work. Mahametro is a joint venture between the Central and State governments. Hence the officials had no problem about the company preparing the DPR. Pandey clarified that the DPR of the double-decker flyover will be done by Mahametro only.