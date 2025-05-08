Mahanubhav Ashram road named after R N Bagla

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The road from Mahanubhav Ashram to Golwadi T-Point has been named after renowned industrialist late Raj Narayan Bagla. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat unveiled the board of the road, recently.

R N Bagla came to the then Aurangabad from Kolkata in the 1980s at the age of sixty. With relentless hard work, he established a thriving industrial enterprise. Today, the Bagla Group of Industries is a prominent name in the industrial world. He was instrumental in the establishment of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Waluj Industrial Association, and the Common Effluent Treatment Plant.

The then mayor Nandkumar Ghodele had approved the proposal to name the road from Mahanubhav Ashram to Golwadi T-Point on Paithan Road after Bagla. Recently, municipal administrator G Shrikanth decided to put the proposal into action.

A brief ceremony was held at the residence of Rishi Bagla. Minister Shirsat, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, administrator Shrikanth, Nandkumar Ghodele, city engineer Avinash Deshmukh, and head of the municipal road department Sanjay Kombade were present.