Maharashtra budget develops hope of good days in tourism sector

Aurangabad, March 12:

The state government has taken various important decisions and made provision of huge funds to promote the local tourism in its annual budget of 2022-23 today. It includes water tourism at Jayakwadi and tourist visitors centres in Ajanta and Ellora. The state also made provision of Rs 43 crore for the completion of Haj House and Vande Mataram Hall and Rs 10 crore to Government College, Aurangabad (for completing 100 years in 2023). The announcement also included provision of funds for developing Books village, Telemedicine hospital in district, Women and Child Development Bhavan.

The construction of Haj House and Vande Mataram Hall is underway. Hence the budget today approved to make a provision of funds needed to complete them.

The state government has approved to draft an integrated development plan to upgrade the visitors centre at Ajanta and Ellora. The fund will help give a new lease of life to them.

VCs of Rs 125 crore

With an aim to develop tourism, the state government had spent Rs 125 crore on constructing visitors centres at Ellora and Ajanta, one decade ago. However, due to inability in paying exorbitant energy bills and water charges, these centres got closed down in 2019-20. Moreover, the flow of tourists also dropped due to intermittent closure of monuments during the pandemic situation.

Now, the state government will provide fund to restart their operations. The VC near Ajanta was built at Fardapur by spending Rs 83 crore and VC at Ellora was built by spending Rs 42 crore.