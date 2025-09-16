Maharashtra Geet- mass singing prog postponed due to heavy rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mass ‘Maharashtra Geet,’ singing programme which was to be held at the ground of the Superintendent of Police (rural) as part of Marathwada Muktisangram Din on September 17, was postponed because of heavy rainfall.

Around 75,000 students from the schools were to participate in offline and online modes. The heavy rains in the city and the district forced the district administration to postpone this programme for the safety of the students.

District Collector Deelip Swami expressed confidence that the planned programme would be conducted soon.

The preparations being made by the district administration for the mega event were at the final stage. Many generous people from the city came forward to help with the programme.

The transport arrangements for the attending students, bus parking, student attire, designated standing areas on the ground, as well as post-event waste management – all of these aspects had been fully planned. However, due to the ongoing heavy rainfall across the state, water has accumulated on the ground.

“Also, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of further heavy rain. Therefore, considering the safety of the students, the event has been postponed,” said Ashwini Lathkar, Education Officer (Secondary Department)