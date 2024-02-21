Maharashtra power company officers 46th convention held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 500 Class 1 and 2 officers from various Maharashtra power companies gathered for the 46th statewide convention of the Maharashtra Vidyut Mandal Adhikari Sanghtana on February 17-18. Held at a local hotel, the event saw enthusiastic participation from Mahagenco, MSEDCL, and MahaTransco and other companies across the state.

Sunil Kakade, chief engineer of Bhandup circle at MSEDCL, inaugurated the session. Prominent figures like chairman and managing director of Mahagenco P Anbalagan, MSEDCL director, human resources Arvind Bhadikar, and association president, Tushar Khairnar, were specially present.

The convention featured informative sessions and discussions on a range of topics relevant to the power sector. Greetings from various industry leaders were also conveyed, highlighting the crucial role played by these officers in Maharashtra's energy landscape.

Several key figures contributed to the event's success, including deputy general secretary Pranesh Sirsath, Dilip Pawar, and their team. Superintendent engineer Shantilal Chaudhary, deputy director safety and enforcement Satish Kapdani, and several former association presidents were also present.