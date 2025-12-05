Maharashtra sets new global record in solar pump installation; CM announces separate power company for farmers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state will create a separate power distribution company for farmers and make 16,000 MW of solar electricity available for agricultural use by next year. He added that Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) and the non-conventional energy department will install 10 lakh solar agricultural pumps by December 2026. Maharashtra set a global record by installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps in a single month, far exceeding the required 35,000. Guinness World Records adjudicator Carl Saville formally announced the feat at the Auric Shendra industrial area ground in Shendra MIDC. The achievement was recognised under the ‘Magel Tyala Solar Krishipump’ scheme. The crowd erupted in loud applause when Carl Saville officially declared that Maharashtra had achieved the world record with 45,911 installations. Fadnavis accepted the certificate in the presence of non-conventional energy minister Meghna Bordikar, minister Atul Save, economic adviser and MITRA director Pravin Pardeshi, additional chief secretary (energy) Abha Shukla, senior investment officer Pratyush Mishra Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, MSEDCL CMD Lokesh Chandra, joint MD Aditya Jiwane, deputy secretary Narayan Karad, independent director Vishwas Pathak, directors Sachin Talewar, Yogesh Gadkari, Rajendra Pawar, executive director Dhananjay Aundhekar, and chief engineer Pawan Kumar Kachhot. MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLAs Prashant Bamb, Narayan Kuche, Anuradha Chavan, Suresh Dhas, and actors Sandeep Pathak and Yogesh Shirsat were also present.

“We will break our own record next year”

Fadnavis said Maharashtra currently generates 3,000 MW through solar power but will scale it up to 16,000 MW next year. He praised MSEDCL officers, staff, suppliers, and technicians for achieving the world record and directed them to “break this year’s record” by installing 10 lakh solar pumps within the next year. He clarified that Guinness counted only those pumps installed within 30 days and that strict rules applied to the record attempt.

Farmers to get reliable daytime solar power

The chief minister said farmers demanded daytime supply as night-time farm visits involved risks from wild animals and snakes. The government shifted agricultural feeders to solar power and prepared a plan for 1 lakh solar pumps. The project performed so well that the Centre advised other states to adopt it and later launched the KUSUM scheme. Today, Maharashtra alone has installed 7 lakh solar pumps, accounting for 65% of all solar pumps in India, making it the highest in the country. He added that Mahavitaran increased capacity to cut farmers’ waiting period. So far, 27,000 farmers in Marathwada and 14,000 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have received solar pumps.

CM: Younger generation will never face drought again

The river-linking project will make Marathwada drought-free. 53 TMC of water from western river basins will be brought to the region. Out of 100 TMC of floodwater from Sangli and Kolhapur, 35 TMC will be diverted to Marathwada through the Kolhapur Diversion Project. Northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha will also benefit. A Rs 10,000-crore loan agreement was signed with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) during the event.

Renewed debate on super specialty hospitals and PPP

In November, assembly deputy speaker Anna Bansode directed immediate commissioning of super specialty blocs in Akola and Yavatmal under a PPP model. He also asked officials to expedite processes for super specialty bloc in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur. The directives revived speculation that the GMCH super specialty bloc may also move towards a PPP structure.

Power tariffs to reduce for industry and households

Fadnavis announced that electricity tariffs will fall by 3% every year, calling it another major milestone. Mahavitaran has filed a petition with MERC opposing tariff hikes for 2025–2030, ensuring annual reductions for household and industrial consumers. He said Maharashtra already generates 16,000 MW of solar power, helping reduce financial losses of state power companies.

Fadnavis praises PM Modi

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said PM Narendra Modi is in excellent health and has the energy of a 40-year-old. He expressed confidence that Modi will remain Prime Minister until 2029. Former CM Prithviraj Chavan noted a Marathi becoming PM, to which Fadnavis said, “Leaders have dreams. PM Modi is working to move the country forward.” Congress leader Vadettiwar suggested a white paper on the government’s one-year work; Fadnavis declined to comment. On Sena-BJP tensions over the Mumbai union, he said he had no information, adding everyone has the right to form a union.