Maharashtra student innovation challenge launched

To promote innovation among students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The department of skill, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation of the State Government of Maharashtra has launched the Maharashtra Student Innovation Challenge. The initiative aims to promote student entrepreneurship and innovative ideas in educational institutions across the state.

Students currently studying in any college or industrial training institute of the state, or a group of maximum of three students, are eligible to participate. The challenge will be organized in three phases, and winners at the district and state levels will receive seed capital ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The initiative aims to encourage and support student innovators and create an innovation ecosystem in the state. Educational institutions and districts will also be rewarded for their contributions to the initiative. Interested students and institutions can visit the official website of the Maharashtra state innovation society for more information and registration.