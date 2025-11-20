Maharashtra’s big push: 12 Dry ports, EV plant, solar expansion

CMIA Conclave highlights Jalna dry port, Auric growth, and rising investments powering the $1-trillion goal.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra is set to establish 12 new dry ports along the Samruddhi Expressway as industrial expansion accelerates across Vidarbha and Marathwada. The developments are part of the state’s push toward a $1-trillion economy, with Marathwada alone capable of contributing nearly $35 billion, chief minister’s chief advisor (Investment and Strategy)Kaustubh Dhavse said at the 6th CEO Conclave organised by the Marathwada Chamber of Industries and Agriculture (CMIA).

Dhavse stated that the Samruddhi Expressway will transform Marathwada’s industrial future by enhancing logistics and opening new trade corridors. He confirmed the Jalna dry port will be operational within six months, with 12 additional dry ports and a 1,000-acre bulk drug park planned along the route. He urged CMIA to submit a detailed industrial-strength report within six months and stressed strong coordination to attract large anchor investments. In a fireside chat moderated by CMIA honorary secretary Mihir Soundalgekar, Dhavse shared his transition from the private sector and insights into policy-making complexities. State minister Atul Save reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accelerating development in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Marathwada. He highlighted Auric as one of India’s most attractive industrial townships, with Phase 2 and 3 land allocation underway. He noted the chief minister approved CMIA’s proposals for a ring road, greenfield Pune highway, and urgent industrial road repairs within 48 hours, boosting investor confidence. CMIA president Utsav Machhar outlined Marathwada’s shift from industrial struggles to a hub for automobiles, engineering, and e-mobility. CMIA is seeking approval for a world-class IT–ITeS and R&D hub under CSN Tech, plus IIT, IIM, defence projects, and improved IT infrastructure. Industry leaders highlighted opportunities: Bharat Biotech’s Suchitra Ella said Covaxin was developed in 45 days; Ajanta Pharma’s Yogesh Agrawal shared growth to a Rs 5,000-crore enterprise; JSW Greentech’s Sumit Mittal announced a new plant for five lakh electric cars annually; Ather Energy’s Sanjeev Kumar Singh discussed India’s electric future.

-------------

State targets cheaper industrial power through massive solar expansion

Meanwhile, Dhavse said the Jayakwadi floating solar project will be announced after local body polls. Maharashtra is pushing massive solar expansion, with projects worth Rs 93,000 crore expected to generate 16,000 GW, rising to 84,000 GW by 2030. The state is also separating agricultural feeders to reduce subsidy burdens and strengthening domestic solar manufacturing to cut dependence on China and the US. The conclave was led by CMIA’s leadership team, including Utsav Machhar, Atharveshraj Nandawat, Mihir Soundalgekar, Saurabh Challani, and other CMIA members.