Maharashtra’s governor is miraculous: Sharad Pawar

Aurangabad, July 10:

The governor of Maharashtra is miraculous, stating that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he had since the several governors of Maharashtra since 1972 and they have worked to elevate the prestige of this post. He was interacting with the newsmen on Sunday.

The present governor will resolve the pending issue of 12 MLAs. There is much scope to talk on this issue but I will not speak much on it, Pawar said.

The issue of Shiv Sena is subjudice and the decision on it will be come soon.

Answering a question that Ajit Pawar has alleged that there is some tactics behind Devendra Fadnavis accepting the post of deputy chief minister, Sharad Pawar said, he don’t thing like that and this question should be asked to him.

Talking about the political turmoil in Goa state, he said, it has been delayed, this situation would have prevailed much before. As a neighbour, India should take care of Srilanka, Pawar mentioned.