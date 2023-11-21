MahaRERA suspends registration of eight construction projects in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has taken significant action by suspending the registration of 248 projects statewide, including eight construction projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This drastic measure follows the failure of builders to update essential information on the MahaRERA website, a mandatory requirement for registered housing projects.

The suspension, considered a major move by MahaRERA, was prompted by the builders neglect to provide updated project details every three months, corresponding to the quarters of the year. The suspended projects include ten in Marathwada, encompassing eight in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, one in Jalna, and one in Beed.

Questions now loom over the fate of these projects and the concerns of their prospective buyers. If customers have booked units in the affected housing projects, uncertainties arise regarding the continuation of construction and the conditions that might be imposed.

Suspension can be lifted

Rohit Suryavanshi, secretary of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai), emphasized the builders promptly update their project information on the MahaRERA website. He highlighted that prior to the suspension, builders receive two notices, providing an opportunity to rectify the omission.

Suryavanshi suggested that appointing an employee dedicated to updating project information is crucial. Furthermore, he noted that after receiving a show cause notice, the suspension can be lifted if the builder complies by updating project details and pays any applicable fines.