Mahasangh’s floral showers on Dhol troupe and idols

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of the Naveen Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ganesh Mahasangh, a stage was set up on the Shri Visarjan route at Shivajinagar. On Saturday, as the immersion processions passed, the office bearers of the Mahasangh showered flowers on the idols of various public Ganesh mandals, as well as on the dhol and band troupes participating in the procession.

Cash prizes were announced by the Mahasangh for mandals that displayed excellent instrumental performances and discipline. Earlier, mandals from Garkheda, Shivajinagar, Jawahar Colony, Uttamnagar, and Shivshankar Colony had to wait in queues for 18 to 20 hours to join the main immersion procession. To reduce this inconvenience, Babanrao Didore established the Naveen Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shri Ganesh Mahasangh 22 years ago. Since then, the immersion of Ganesh idols from public mandals in these localities has been carried out at Shivajinagar.

As every year, this year too, over 80 public Ganesh mandals immersed their idols at Shivajinagar with music and celebrations. To encourage these mandals, the Mahasangh had set up a stage at Shivajinagar. From there Mahasangh President Babanrao Didore, Ashok Damle, Laxman Korhale, Rafiq Shaikh, Balasaheb Muthal, Vishal Didore, and others showered flowers on the idols.

Mahasangh Idol’s Aarti by Guardian Minister

At the office of the Naveen Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shri Ganesh Mahasangh, located at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk, the aarti of Lord Ganesh was performed on Saturday afternoon by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Minister Atul Save. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Kishor Nagre, BJP city president Kishor Shitole, and office bearers of the Mahasangh were present. After this, the immersion procession began.

Shinde Sena’s memento and felicitation

At Shivajinagar, Shinde Sena had set up a separate stage to felicitate the office bearers of various public Ganesh mandals participating in the Shri Visarjan procession. District Chief Rajendra Janjal and other office bearers extended greetings from the stage and honored the mandal representatives with a shawl and memento.