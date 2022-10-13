MahaTET result to be out in 2-weeks; exam held 11th months ago

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The State Government informed the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday that the result of the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) will be declared in two weeks. The TET was held 11 months ago on November 21, 2021.

The HC bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh took the Government’s statement on the records.

The court will hold a hearing on the suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) taken about vacant posts of teachers in Zilla Parishads school, on November 17.

As per the directives of the HC dated September 22, 2022, the Government submitted a road map of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) which is conducted for the recruitment of primary school teachers.

The School Education and Sports Department informed the court that the online schedule of the TAIT would be announced by December 16, 2022, while the examination will be conducted between February 16 and 28, 2023.

The result will be announced by March 5. The first TAIT was organised in 2017.

The aspirants have been waiting for the examination since then.

Around 17,000 posts of teachers are vacant in the State, excluding Aurangabad and Jalna districts.

So, the court directed the Government on September 22 to submit the TAIT road map before October 6.

Adv Ajit Gholap, amicus curiae (friend of the court) brought to the notice of the court that the result of TET which was held 11 months ago was not declared yet. Assistant Government pleader Atul Kale collected details from the Government and informed the court that the test result would be announced in two weeks.