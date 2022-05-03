Mahatma Basaveshwar Jayanti celebrated with excitement

Procession and vehicle rallies organised on the occasion

Aurangabad, May 3:

The Jayanti of Mahatma Basaveshwar was celebrated with excitement in the city on Tuesday. The community members took out procession and vehicle rallies in various parts of the city. Chants of 'Mahatma Basaveshwar Maharaj Ki Jai', 'Jai Jai Basavanna' and 'Harhar Mahadev' were raised in the rallies.

District Utsav Samiti and Shiva Akhil Bharatiya Veershaiva Yuvak Sanghtana hoisted a religious flag at Mahatma Basaveshwar Chowk (Akashwani) on Tuesday. In the morning, a two-wheeler rally was organized by the Jilha Mahotsav Samiti from Swami Vivekanand garden at N-12. The rally concluded at Akashwani Chowk. Shiva Sanghatana organized a vehicle rally from Akashwani Chowk that concluded at Swami Vivekananda garden.

Union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Atul Save, MLC Ambadas Danve, MHADA chairman Sanjay Kenekar, Special inspector general of police KM Mallikarjun Prasanna, Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Bapu Ghadamode, BJP State vice president Basavaraj Mangrule, president of Vyapari Mahsangh Vijay Jaiswal and others were present.

Follow the principles of Basaveshwar

Everyone should follow the principles of Mahatma Basaveshwar, said KM Mallikarjun Prasanna said. Instead of holding two different events, the community members should celebrate the programmes together next year, said MLA Save.

Statue in next few months

The equestrian statue of Mahatma Basaveshwar should be installed till the next anniversary. No one should take us for granted, said president of the Shiva Sanghtana Prof Manohar Dhonde. The statue will be erected in four to five months as funds have been sanctioned, said Khaire.