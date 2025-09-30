Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Celebration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 155th Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, 2 October 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Shahganj, organized by Mahatma Gandhi Sarvodaya Bhavan. The programme includes tribute with floral garlands, singing Gandhi’s favourite bhajans, a prayer for world peace, and a spinning wheel (Sutakatai) demonstration. Gandhi literature and Khadi exhibitions will be held, with books and fabrics at discounted rates. A friendly gathering and fundraising for flood-affected families in Maharashtra are also planned. Citizens are urged to draw inspiration from Gandhi’s life and principles.