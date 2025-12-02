Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan Award to be distributed on Dec 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) will present the annual ‘Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan’ in a programme to be held at Rukmini Auditorium, at 11 am on December 5, in the presence of senior thinker Kumar Ketkar.

The MGM has instituted the award four years ago to honour those who are from the region and make remarkable contributions in various fields. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each and a memento. For this year’s award, the selection committee held a meeting to select the award recipient for 2025. Secretary of the MGM, Ankushrao Kadam, chaired the meeting.

Veteran social activist Dr Bhalchandra Kango was selected for social work while Dr Prabhakar Dev for the culture field for this year’s award.

MGM President Kamal Kishore Kadam, Vice President Dr P. M.Jadhav, Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal and others will grace the event. The organisers have appealed to the citizens to attend the programme in large numbers.