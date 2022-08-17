Mahavir international Aurangabad to distribute food packets

6000 food packets will be distributed to youths coming for Agnipath recruitment

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Mahavir International Aurangabad Centre will distribute 6000 food packets to the youths coming for the army recruitment drive under Agnipath Scheme. The packages will be delivered to the youths at the recruitment venue at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwda University premises.

The centre has been implementing the social and public welfare scheme for the past several years. As many as 75000 youths will be coming to the city for the army recruitment drive. The district collector Sunil Chavan had appealed to the social organizations to come forward to provide food and water to these youths. As per the appeal, the centre will provide 6000 food packets to the youths.

Veer Kailash Prakashchand Bafna will provide the raw material on behalf of Mahavir International and the work of cooking the food will be done by Mahanubhav Ashram on Paithan Road. President Paras Tated, secretary Arun Khariwal, Kailas Bafna, Paras Chhajed, Prakash Mutha, Sushila Khariwal and Sudarshan Maharaj are taking efforts.