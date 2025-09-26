Mahavir Intl CSN Centre holds 13th installation ceremony; New leadership team takes charge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahavir International's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Centre celebrated its 13th installation recently welcoming new leadership for the upcoming two-year term from 2025 to 2027.

Chairman Kailash Bafna, secretary Sagar Mugdiya and treasurer Dr Nandlal Bonthra took charge.

The installation was conducted by CA Anil Jain, International President of Mahavir International Apex from Jaipur.

Rajkumar Banthia, Regional Secretary for Division 8, and Dr Anil Jain, Zone Chairman for Central Maharashtra were special guests. Former minister Rajendra Darda sent his warm congratulations to the new team.

Outgoing team, chairman Paras Tated, secretary Arun Khariwal and treasurer Amrit Khabiya were thanked for their contributions to the organisation's growth.

CA Anil Jain praised the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar centre for embodying the organisation's core values. He emphasized Mahavir International's fundamental principles of "Love All, Serve All" and "Live and Let Live."

Kailash Bafna expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and his team and said their focus for the coming term will be on expanding work in education, healthcare, social welfare, and other areas.