Mahayuti candidate Bhumre demonstrates strenght

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sandeepan Bhumre, the Mahayuti candidate in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency demonstrated his strength through a mega vehicles rally taken out on Saturday.

Besides Shinde Sena, members of BJP, Rashtravadi Congress, Republican Party of India (RPI)-Athavle, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, People’s Republican Party (Kawade faction), Rashtriya Samaj Party and Prahar Janshakti Party, which are alliance partners, participated in the rally which began from Kranti Chowk.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Housing Development Minister Atul Save, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, director Pravin Tarde, actors Prasad Oak, Mangesh Desai and others were present.

There was enthusiasm among office-bearers and activists of Mahayuti with the participation of ministers and actors. The activists raised slogans and burst firecrackers. The two-wheeler riders showed the symbol of bow and arrow on their vehicles.

The office-bearers and activists were urged to get elected Bhumre with a big margin. Actor Govinda during the road show at Satara Deolai area appealed to voters for Bhumre. Zeal was seen in the youth. The office-bearers and activists hoped that Bhumre (Mama) would win the election surely.

Actors were cynosure of all eyes

The rally taken out for the canvassing of Mahayut candidate Bhumre drew a huge response. Film actors and directors Pravin Tarde, Prasad Oak and son of the soil Mangesh Desai were the main attractions of the rally. They have appealed to people to vote for boa and arrow.