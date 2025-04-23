Mahayuti Government fails to fulfil promises made before elections: PJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) and former MLA, Bachchu Kadu, on Wednesday, strongly criticised the Mahayuti government, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promises after coming to power. “Lots of promises before elections were made, but now the Mahayuti government is avoiding its assurances,” he said at the Santaji-Dhanaji Samman Awards ceremony organised by the party at Sant Eknath Rangmandir.

Kadu said, "They promised to clear farmers' loan records (make their '7/12 extract' blank), raise the honorarium of Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to Rs 2,100, and increase the stipend for persons with disabilities. These were all declared in their manifesto. But now that they have power, the government is unwilling to fulfil any of these promises. Hence, to press the demand, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be gheraoed at his Nagpur official residence in June.”

The prominent party’s office-bearers who were present on the stage included state campaign chief Mahesh Bade, Regional observer Ghanshyam Pethe, PJP’s district president Sudhakar Shinde and District President of Divyang Kranti Shivaji Gade. The others who were also present on the occasion include Anil Palode, Vilas Kalunkhe (Beed), Raghunath Tonde, Shrimant Raut (Jalna), Mohan Munde, Vinod Pardeshi (Ahilyanagar), Laxman Pokale, Madhukar Ghadge, and Laxmi Deshmukh.

"The government is not ready to waive farmers' loans, which is driving them to commit suicide. Nor is it willing to raise the disability stipend to Rs 1,500. At the very least, fulfil the promises in your own manifesto," he stressed.

Bachchu Kadu presented the Santaji-Dhanaji Samman Awards to party workers who have shown active dedication to the cause. The city president Kunal Raut, conducted the proceedings, and Shivaji Gade proposed a vote of thanks.

PJP workers and disabled individuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Ahilyanagar districts attended the event.