Mahayuti-MVA to come face-to-face in ZP-PS elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The elections for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samitis (PS) are likely to be announced around the Diwali festival. Against this backdrop, all major political parties have begun preparations. The contest is expected to take shape as Mahayuti vs. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Local leaders from both alliances have stated they will fight together, but also hinted that if seat-sharing talks collapse, they are ready to contest independently. Leaders made these remarks on Saturday (September 13) while speaking to the newspaper (Lokmat).

Congress gears up alongside MVA

"Our party has been preparing vigorously for the upcoming local body elections. We were waiting for the reservation draw. Now that reservations have been announced, our tehsil-level presidents have submitted their reports to the district leadership. Our workers and office-bearers are keen to contest independently, but we will follow whatever decision senior MVA leaders take," said the MP Dr Kalyan Kale.

Contest polls under MVA banner

District Congress President Kiran Patil Dongaonkar said, "We will strive to contest the ZP and Panchayat Samiti polls under the MVA banner till the end. However, the party has also given us authority to make local decisions. If we don’t get seats with dignity, we may consider contesting separately."

Mahayuti will contest united

"Whether ZP, Panchayat Samiti, or Municipal Corporation polls, we will contest them unitedly as Mahayuti. Our leaders—MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, myself, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, and the Rural District President—are touring. With the ZP President’s reservation announced, once the rest of the Gat and Gan reservations are final, we will jointly decide the seat distribution," said BJP leader and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) with MVA

District President, NCP (SP faction) Pandurang Tangde Patil said, "We will contest alongside the MVA. One or two seats here and there may shift, but if anyone shows arrogance, we are prepared to contest independently. Our party high command has given us those powers."

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) cautious but ready

"We know our strongholds. As far as possible, we will fight within Mahayuti. If seat-sharing is done respectfully, there will be no issue. However, if needed, we can also think of going solo. As part of preparations, our national president and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will inaugurate the district election campaign office on September 16. On the same day, a party entry programme is organised at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir," said Satish Chavan, MLC and District President, NCP (AP faction).

Shinde Sena confident of retaining ZP

"We have been preparing daily for the ZP polls. Unlike the opposition, we don’t wait till elections are declared. We will contest as Mahayuti, and the ZP will remain under Mahayuti’s control" said MP and Shinde Sena leader Sandipan Bhumare.

Uddhav Sena keep options open

"For the past two months, our party has been preparing. Our party observers are currently visiting Panchayat Samiti jurisdictions. Once ZP Gat-wise reservations are announced, our leadership will decide whether to contest as part of MVA or independently," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and District Chief, Ambadas Danve.