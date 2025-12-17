Mahayuti to be voters' 1st choice: Bawankule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ Even if the Thackeray brothers come together in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, the first choice of the people of the State and Mumbai will remain the Mahayuti. No matter what happens, the public will support development,” claimed Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP's election in-charge and State Revenue Minister, while talking to reporters at Chikalthana airport.

He was in the city on Wednesday for a meeting in Phulambri. Chandrashekhar Bawankule also clarified that the Mahayuti would be formed with the constituent parties. The Revenue Minister stated that it was not anticipated that revenue employees would consider striking after the decision in the legislature. "Promotions for various posts in the revenue department had been pending for the last ten years. They were resolved within a year. Giving such a statement by creating pressure on the government regarding the suspension action is not appropriate,” he said.

Commenting on MLA Pragya Satav's entry, he said that she is joining the BJP, and she is welcome. “Minister Manikrao Kokate has the opportunity to appeal in court. Ultimately, nothing can be said before legal action,” he added.

Box

What happened in BJP today

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule discussed with local office-bearers and instructed them to hold elections as part of the Mahayuti. The BJP held a meeting with the RPI today regarding the alliance. Prospective candidates from the Prabhag met with senior party leaders.