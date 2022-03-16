Maheshwari Bahu Mandal beauty contest concludes with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, March 16:

The beauty contest ‘Mrs Maheshwari’, organised to mark International Women’s Day by Maheshwari Bahu Mandal at Lokmat Hall concluded with enthusiasm in the presence of Mrs India Universe Rupal Mehta. Snehal Somani presided over.

Initially, Khushi and Gauri presented the Mahesh Vandan dance. The winners were Miss Maheshwari - winner Rutija Somani, runner-up Priya Malani and second runner-up Rashi Totla. Mrs Maheshwari - winner Sonal Jewaliya, runner up Tejal Palod, second runner up Shilpa Ajmera. Other categories - Punam Totla (Mrs Photogenic), Dr Varsha Rathi (Mrs Confident), Chaitrali Asava (Mrs Elegant) Neeta Lathi (Mrs Glamorous) , Mayuri Totla (Mrs Pretty).

The chief guests of the function were Shobha Bagala, Rekha Rathi, deputy district collector Anjali Dhanorkar, women’s organisation president Smita Mundada, Kranti Darak were present. The judges of the competition were Mrs India Universe Ruapl Mehta and Aarti Satonkar.

Advisory committee members Meena Soni, Sheetal Dahad, Kanchan Soni, Seema Darak, Archana Toshniwal, Sonali Sarda, Punam Sarda, Prerna Mantri, Nanda Navandar. Programme chiefs were Meera Totla, Shweta Khatod, Shrutika Baheti, Manjushree Gilda, Renuka Mantri were present. Suchita Loya and Prachita Kabra conducted the proceedings of the function.

Caption:

Maheshwari Bahu Mandal organised ‘Mrs Maheshwari’ beauty contest at Lokmat Bhavan. Guests, organisers and winners during the event.