Maheshwari Mahasabha determins to make 100 IAS officers by 2030

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maheshwari community is progressive. The community is making a great contribution to the development of the country by establishing industries and businesses. Now, it started imparting proper guidance and training to the youths to increase their percentage in civil services.

This community has set a goal to make 100 civil servants by 2030. With hard work, 32 youths have become IAS, IPS and other administrative officers through UPSC so far. An introspection is being done in the two-day meeting of Akhil Bhartiya Maheshwari Mahasabha (ABMM) held in the city on Saturday, to achieve the overall development of the community through the 10-point programme. Today was first day of the meeting that is being organised at Mukundwadi Gymkhana Club.

Three couples who have three children each were invited to light the traditional lamps to give a message to the community about the increasing population. Chairman of the Mahasabha Sandeep Kabra, General Secretary Ajay Kabra and State President of the ABMM Madhusudan Gandhi were present.

Emphasis on direct communication, not online

A 10-point programme was planned for the all-round development of Maheshwari Samaj. It includes various schemes from young to old. The discussions were held throughout the day today on the success story of the schemes and how to implement the schemes by overcoming the obstacles. All the office-bearers including District Maheshwari Sabha president Shyamsundar Somani and Ajit Navander are working hard to make the two-day meeting a success.

175 representatives from 75 districts participated

The Maheshwari community has more than 2,000 families. There are 75 such districts in the country. A total of 175 representatives of the Mahasabha, including the president and secretary, from those districts are participating in the meeting. All the office-bearers are the ‘think tank’ of the community. It is through them, that all the schemes of the Mahasabha are being successfully implemented.