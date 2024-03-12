Mahfil e Takmil e Nazira Quran at Pearls Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Forty-two and fifty boys completed the Quran at Pearls Academy this year. Maulana Abdul Rashid Madani was the chief guest in the girl's section on the occasion and Maulana Abdul Qadeer Madani in the boys

The meeting started with the recitation of the holy scripture and translation, after which the series of Sirat Quiz was started. In the final stage, the teams of all grades performed outstandingly and were awarded certificates and prizes. Maulana Abdul Qadeer Madani highlighted the importance of academic and religious studies. Maulana Abdul Rashid Madani advised the students on the importance and virtue of salam and the careful use of the tongue. He congratulated the students who completed the nazira and encouraged them to memorize the Quran. Mufti Fazlur Rahman, Maulana Sabir, Maulana Abdul Rahim, and others worked for the success of this programme. They received the support of the Department of Theology and the guidance of HoD Mufti Abdul-Azim and HM Mufti Izhar-ul-Haq Bastavi