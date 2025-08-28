Mail nurses call off hunger strike after CM’s assurance

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mail Nurses’ Protection Committee on Thursday ended its 11-day hunger strike after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured a review of the 80:20 nursing quota. However, the committee warned that if the government fails to act, the agitation will resume with greater intensity.

The protest began after the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) reserved 80 percent seats for women and only 20 percent for men in nursing admissions. Calling it unconstitutional and gender-biased, students Sachin Khandare, Durgadas Shinde and Shankar Naiknavare launched an indefinite fast, drawing support from several organisations. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat facilitated their meeting with CM Fadnavis, who promised a solution. Following this assurance, the state committee decided to suspend the strike. Assistant revenue officer Babulal Dhakne formally concluded the fast of Sachin Khandare and Anant Sanap. The agitation drew strong support from Samyak Jamdhade, David Lokhande, Shankar Nainavare, Durgadas Shinde, Mayur Maske, Yashodip Jadhav, Deepak Aher, Vishal Mohite, Sachin Jadhav, Vijay Shirsat, Yogesh Mule, Abhijit Lakhute and others.