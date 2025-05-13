Main accused in ₹1.22 cr ganja smuggling case held from Odisha

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kannad police have arrested the prime accused in a Rs 1.22 crore ganja smuggling case from Odisha, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to six.

The accused, Sushant Pal Harekrishna Pal, was apprehended from his native village three days ago and has been remanded to five days of police custody by a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar court. The case came to light on May 2 when police raided a farmhouse in Dabhadi Shivara, owned by Nashobkhan Sandekhan Pathan, and seized 409 kg of ganja along with a Rs 18 lakh Mahindra Thar (MP-10 ZD 7222) allegedly used in the transportation of the contraband. Acting on technical intelligence, a police team led by Assistant Police Inspector Kunal Suryawanshi, PSI Chand Mendke, and constable Sanjay Atole tracked down and arrested Sushant Pal from Karachabadi Kutiguda village in Gajapati Mohana, Odisha.

Earlier, five others had already been arrested in the case: Nashobkhan Pathan (42), Kunjkheda, Kannad, Imran Khan (38) and Mukhtiyar Khan (45), Valsamad, Tehsil Kacharawat, Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Nahar (38), Aska, District Ganjam, Odisha, Ramakrishna Nayak (32), Bawanaganjam, Tehsil Tizli, District Ganjam, Odisha. All six accused are currently in police custody as investigations continue.